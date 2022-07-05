Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI) Stock Price Down 25%

Shares of Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (CVE:MGI – Get Rating) were down 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 130,740 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 124,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.65 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Magnum Goldcorp Company Profile (CVE:MGI)

Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of the village of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.

