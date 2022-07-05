MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the May 31st total of 3,120,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 342,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 0.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 58,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. 42.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MMYT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,259. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.20 and a beta of 1.22. MakeMyTrip has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMYT shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

