MakiSwap (MAKI) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Exchanges

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $237,505.98 and approximately $93,442.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00146669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.36 or 0.00862313 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00095189 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016213 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars.

