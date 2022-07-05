Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Short Interest Update

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the May 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MNXXF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 24,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,446. Manganese X Energy has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27.

About Manganese X Energy

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio include the Battery Hill manganese property consisting of 55 claims totaling 1,228 hectares located in Carlton County, south western New Brunswick; and Peter Lake Copper-Nickel-Cobalt property comprising 44 contiguous mining titles totaling approximately 2,568 hectares located in the Mont-Laurier Terrane, Central Grenville Province, Quebec.

