Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.21

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 64439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

MARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 40.00, a current ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $51.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 15,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,533.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,990.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 699,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,539,000 after purchasing an additional 74,040 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,222,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,176,000 after buying an additional 262,170 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.