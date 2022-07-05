Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MPC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.36.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC stock opened at $84.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.77%.

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,765,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,570,939,000 after acquiring an additional 371,647 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,853,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,650,000 after acquiring an additional 21,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.