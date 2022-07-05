Marlin One Day Volume Tops $4.73 Million (POND)

Marlin (POND) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. Marlin has a total market cap of $36.06 million and $4.73 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

