Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 38,153.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,121 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.48% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $115,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,913,012,000 after acquiring an additional 590,221 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,544,443,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,225,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 897,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.30.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $296.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $329.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $291.57 and a twelve month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

About Martin Marietta Materials (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.