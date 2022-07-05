MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Short Interest Down 23.4% in June

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the May 31st total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of MBIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in MBIA during the first quarter worth $403,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in MBIA by 223.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 239,996 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of MBIA during the first quarter valued at $9,206,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,485,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,255,000 after purchasing an additional 65,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

MBI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.76. The stock had a trading volume of 202,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,680. MBIA has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.14.

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of MBIA from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on MBIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

