McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,435,310,000 after acquiring an additional 257,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,060,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,009,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,342,830,000 after buying an additional 86,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.68.

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,429. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.75 and a 200-day moving average of $249.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.