McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Short Interest Up 18.7% in June

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,600 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 281,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $163,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $83,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at $765,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $361,690. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGRC traded down $2.34 on Tuesday, reaching $75.38. 530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,835. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.30. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $91.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $145.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

