mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2022

mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVFGet Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on mdf commerce from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MECVF remained flat at $$1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday. mdf commerce has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87.

About mdf commerce (Get Rating)

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

