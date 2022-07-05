MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) Short Interest Update

MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the May 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Omni Event Management Ltd increased its position in MedTech Acquisition by 171.4% during the first quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 1,195,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,716,000 after buying an additional 755,008 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in MedTech Acquisition by 20.7% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 852,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after buying an additional 145,847 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in MedTech Acquisition by 35.3% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 836,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 218,257 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in MedTech Acquisition by 1,265.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 577,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 535,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in MedTech Acquisition by 387.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 436,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 347,119 shares during the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,011. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. MedTech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $10.21.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

