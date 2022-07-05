MEET.ONE Trading Down 11.8% This Week (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (MEETONE) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $226.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00138027 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.01 or 0.00454371 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00087076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015854 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

