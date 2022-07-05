Meme Market Capitalization Tops $11.47 Million (MEME)

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 5th. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the dollar. One Meme coin can currently be bought for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00214550 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004730 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00011387 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001038 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.55 or 0.00414597 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

About Meme

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

