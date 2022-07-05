Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) CEO Buys $100,000.00 in Stock

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) CEO Brett L. Pharr acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CASH traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.20. The company had a trading volume of 334,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,180. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.21.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.08 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 3.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2,079.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CASH. B. Riley dropped their price target on Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

