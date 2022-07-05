Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6,300.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $104,739.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,277.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,430 shares of company stock worth $9,076,960 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $160.03 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.00.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.