Metahero Tops 1-Day Volume of $948,858.00 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Metahero coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $45.35 million and approximately $948,858.00 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metahero has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,209.06 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Metahero Profile

HERO is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Metahero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars.

