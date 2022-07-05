Metaverse ETP (ETP) Trading Up 3% This Week

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $2.97 million and $43,626.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000871 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,403,896 coins and its circulating supply is 80,403,798 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

