MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Short Interest Up 18.1% in June

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 234,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of MCBS stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,568. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.24. MetroCity Bankshares has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.62.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $38.31 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCBS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 26,029 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 49.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

