MIB Coin (MIB) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $181,732.52 and approximately $104.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00059820 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00011738 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000814 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 442,660,112 coins and its circulating supply is 165,358,184 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.