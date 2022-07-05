Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Gap Down to $3.37

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $3.07. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 5,919 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $5.07.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter valued at $848,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 378,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 75,840 shares during the period. 20.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.