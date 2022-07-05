Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Gap Down to $3.37

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $3.07. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 5,919 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $5.07.
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.
About Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)
Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.
