Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.70.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.00. 110,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,171,393. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $55.29 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average of $71.70.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217 in the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 171,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 86,744 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 33,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 14,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

