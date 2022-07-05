Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $70.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MU. Citigroup decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Micron Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU opened at $53.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 4.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.