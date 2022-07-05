Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MU. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Micron Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.42.

Shares of MU opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Micron Technology has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.71 and a 200 day moving average of $77.42.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 4.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in Micron Technology by 13.6% during the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 7,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 3.4% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 33,851 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 9.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 14,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

