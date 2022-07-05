Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Lowered to $64.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.42.

NASDAQ MU opened at $53.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 13.6% in the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 7,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.4% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 33,851 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 14,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

