MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.52

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.52 and last traded at $25.61, with a volume of 698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of MillerKnoll from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. MillerKnoll’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently -138.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at $163,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MillerKnoll Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLKN)

MillerKnoll, Inc manufactures and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through North America Contract, International Contract, and Retail segments. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, Resolve, and OE1 names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.