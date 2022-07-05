Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 25,484 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 136.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,484 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,609,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,643,000 after acquiring an additional 200,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,621,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,362,000 after acquiring an additional 295,321 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,222,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,036,000 after buying an additional 940,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,720,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,978,000 after buying an additional 296,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $72.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.63. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

