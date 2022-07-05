Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,966 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 9.1% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.24% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $197,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

VUG opened at $221.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.41. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

