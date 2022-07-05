Mission Wealth Management LP Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Amgen by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 10,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC increased its position in Amgen by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 18,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $244.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.66. The company has a market capitalization of $130.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

