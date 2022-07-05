Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $9,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,613,000. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 382,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,361,000 after acquiring an additional 41,108 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.19.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD)
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
- Two Pet Health Stocks To Watch And One To Avoid
- PVH Corp Stock Approaching Key Support Levels
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.