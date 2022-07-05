Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 847,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,658 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.9% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $40,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 463,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 66,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 257,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 217,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.79.

