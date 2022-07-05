Mithril Trading 3% Higher Over Last Week (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. In the last week, Mithril has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Mithril coin can now be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a market cap of $15.40 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010206 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00009211 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00217022 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000340 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

