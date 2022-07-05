MONK (MONK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $32,723.00

MONK (MONK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. MONK has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $32,723.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MONK coin can now be purchased for about $0.0987 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MONK has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001852 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000330 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About MONK

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

