Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Piper Sandler

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.69.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of MS stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.67.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after buying an additional 2,714,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,994,000 after buying an additional 1,524,370 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after buying an additional 13,367,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,943,000 after buying an additional 183,686 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,156 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.