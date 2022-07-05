Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,261,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,866,000 after buying an additional 454,899 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,119,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,181,000 after acquiring an additional 157,618 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,990,000. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 326.5% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 110,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 84,325 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 268,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 69,431 shares during the period.

Shares of AVEM opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $51.00 and a 1 year high of $69.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.61.

