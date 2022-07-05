Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Purchases 490 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Credit Acceptance comprises about 0.7% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 180.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 195.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.0% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.29, for a total value of $8,602,623.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,741,507.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CACC opened at $495.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $543.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $556.25. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $430.00 and a 12-month high of $703.27. The company has a current ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $13.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.30 by $0.46. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 52.16%. The firm had revenue of $455.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 53.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CACC. StockNews.com cut Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.50.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

