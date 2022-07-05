Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 75,753 Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRGY. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth $675,000. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

CRGY stock opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.49.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $5.97. The business had revenue of $598.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.00 million. Crescent Energy had a positive return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 16.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Crescent Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

