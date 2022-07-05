MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Shares Down 6.7%

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.33 and last traded at $9.34. 1,908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 623,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.34 million, a P/E ratio of -39.96 and a beta of 1.98.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.48 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.63%. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 107,714 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 43,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 19,511 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,790,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 179,159 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

