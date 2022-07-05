M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Short Interest Down 19.5% in June

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the May 31st total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

MTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.31.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $158.64. 27,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.67.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.