Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) One Day Volume Tops $1,053.00

Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $510,544.05 and approximately $1,053.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

