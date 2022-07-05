Nasdacoin (NSD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,618.00

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $24,985.78 and approximately $2,618.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MYCE (MYCE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,134,378 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars.

