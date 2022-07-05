Nasdacoin Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (NSD)

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $26,482.61 and $2,328.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,131,802 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

