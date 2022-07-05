Nash (NEX) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.51 Million

Nash (NEX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Nash has a market capitalization of $10.51 million and $414.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nash coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001777 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nash has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00146061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00854537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00083536 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00016281 BTC.

Nash Coin Profile

Nash’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Buying and Selling Nash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash directly using US dollars.

