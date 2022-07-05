National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Gap Down to $6.81

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.81, but opened at $6.46. National Energy Services Reunited shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 2,626 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NESR. National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial lowered National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NESR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 155,846 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,412,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 462,969 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

