National Express Group (LON:NEX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $182.60

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 182.60 ($2.21) and last traded at GBX 183.80 ($2.23), with a volume of 402807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190.30 ($2.30).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEX shares. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on National Express Group from GBX 365 ($4.42) to GBX 290 ($3.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on National Express Group from GBX 340 ($4.12) to GBX 300 ($3.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 238.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 243.39. The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69.

In other National Express Group news, insider Chris Davies acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £30,750 ($37,236.62). Also, insider John Armitt sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.79), for a total value of £12,919.10 ($15,644.34).

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

