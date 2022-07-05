Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.81

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 14051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $8.28.
Natura &Co Company Profile (NYSE:NTCO)
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
