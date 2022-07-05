Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.81

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 14051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $8.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Natura &Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Natura &Co by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Natura &Co by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. 3.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natura &Co Company Profile (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.