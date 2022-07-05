Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $32.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 88.38 and a beta of 0.22. Natus Medical has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $33.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $119.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.80 million. Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTUS. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Natus Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Natus Medical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 47,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

