Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.
Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $32.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 88.38 and a beta of 0.22. Natus Medical has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $33.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77.
Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $119.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.80 million. Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Natus Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.
