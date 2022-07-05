Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.53 and last traded at $12.69. 10,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 12,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Nedbank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61.

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, short term loans, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial, and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

