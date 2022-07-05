Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Shares of NEPT opened at $1.41 on Friday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,254,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 103,670 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares during the last quarter. 8.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions (Get Rating)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.