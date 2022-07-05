Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.
Shares of NEPT opened at $1.41 on Friday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
About Neptune Wellness Solutions (Get Rating)
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
